Panthers' Greg Olsen: Doesn't practice Thursday, should play Saturday

Although Olsen (elbow) missed practice again Thursday, head coach Ron Rivera has "no doubt" that the tight end will play Saturday versus the Falcons, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen has been the Panthers' No. 1 tight end since Cam Newton arrived as the first overall pick in 2011, meaning practice reps aren't necessary nearly six years into their stint together. Just eight yards away from his third consecutive 1,000-yard season, Olsen is on the doorstep of becoming the first TE in NFL history to accomplish the feat. With fleeting playoff hopes also on the line, there's perhaps something to play for over the final two games, hence the reason Olsen is expected to tough out a sore elbow in Week 16.