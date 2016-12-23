Panthers' Greg Olsen: No injury designation

Olsen (elbow) does not have an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Falcons after fully practicing Friday.

Olsen didn't practice prior to Friday's session, but that involvement allowed him to clear any concern over his status. Thus he'll play against a Falcons defense that's surrendered the fourth-most passing yards this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola