Panthers' Greg Olsen: No practice Wednesday

Olsen (elbow) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Olsen took a hard hit to his elbow during Monday's win in Washington, precipitating a doctor's appointment to have the area examined. Wednesday's absence is almost assuredly tied to this injury, but if the streak extends into Thursday and Friday, alarm bells will start to ring in certain corners of the fantasy universe. Nonetheless, the Panthers will likely address the health of one of their top playmakers and clear No. 1 tight end before the week draws to a close.