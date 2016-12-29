Panthers' Greg Olsen: On track to suit up Sunday

Head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Olsen (elbow) is in line to suit up Sunday at Tampa Bay, the Panthers' official site reports.

Olsen appears to be following his practice schedule from a week ago, when he opened with back-to-back DNPs before a full session Friday. If Olsen indeed replicates the feat, Rivera's assessment will have been upheld. Sitting on 1,051 receiving yards through 15 games, he requires just 54 yards to surpass his career-best mark from last season.