Panthers' Greg Olsen: Paces Panthers in receiving

Olsen caught six passes (on nine targets) for 85 yards in Monday night's 26-15 win over the Redskins.

Olsen led the Panthers in all receiving categories for the second straight game, continuing his late-season rejuvenation after not topping 52 yards between Weeks 8 and 13. The veteran's reception and target tallies Monday were both his highest since October, and although Olsen has still only found the end zone three times this term, his improved production of late seems to bode well heading into Saturday's matchup against the Falcons.