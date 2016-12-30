Panthers' Greg Olsen: Questionable for Week 17

Olsen (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Olsen's only involvement in practice this week came on Friday, but considering he participated in a complete capacity then, it seems the veteran should be able to suit up Sunday. However, if his elbow injury unexpectedly impacts his availability, Carolina would be down to just Ed Dickson and Chris Manhertz at tight end.

