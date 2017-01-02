Panthers' Greg Olsen: Quiet finish to season in Week 17 loss

Olsen (elbow) secured three of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bucs.

Olsen was limited to one of his quietest performances of the season, as his reception and yardage totals were both his second lowest in a game in 2016. Despite the disappointing finish, the veteran tight end still finishes with the second-best reception (80) and yardage (1,073) totals of his career, along with a third consecutive 1,000-yard season that serves as a record for a tight end.