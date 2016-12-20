Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tending to elbow injury

Head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Olsen will visit a doctor this week in order to have his elbow examined, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

In the latter stages of Monday's victory at Washington, Olsen was shuttling on and off the field after he took a shot to his elbow, resulting in seven missed offensive snaps out of 70. Because he was absent for just 13 such snaps during the first 13 games of the season, his elbow was clearly ailing and will undergo a thorough examination in the near future. Consequently, it's unclear if his practice reps will be hindered, but Wednesday's injury report should give the first indication of his Week 16 availability.