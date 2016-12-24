Panthers' Greg Olsen: Turns 12 targets into 59 yards
Olsen caught six of 12 targets for 59 yards in Saturday's 33-16 loss to the Falcons.
Olsen led his team in catches and targets while finishing second in yardage to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. He has once again been quarterback Cam Newton's favorite target this season, and has now eclipsed 1,000 yards in three straight campaigns. Olsen has been kept out of the end zone since Week 9, though, and his three touchdowns represent the veteran tight end's lowest total since his rookie season in 2007.
