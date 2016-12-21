Panthers' Greg Olsen: Week 16 status not in question

Head coach Ron Rivera isn't worried about Olsen's (elbow) availability Saturday against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Olsen didn't take the practice field Wednesday due to the sore elbow that prompted seven missed snaps during Monday's win at Washington. Although a visit to the doctor was ordered up and the tight end missed practice Wednesday, Rivera's optimism implies that Olsen is dealing with a minor concern. Expect the final injury report of the week to clear Olsen to be among Cam Newton's (shoulder) primary weapons in Week 16.