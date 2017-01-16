Bradberry posted 59 tackles (47 solo) and two interceptions in 13 games played this season.

Bradberry was drafted in the second round and became an immediate starter in the role vacated by Josh Norman leaving the Panthers. Although that put considerable pressure on Bradberry to start his career, he emerged as Carolina's best cornerback over the course of his rookie season. The Panthers struggled mightily in pass defense when he was sidelined for three games due to a foot problem, but that absence still didn't prevent him from leading the team in pass deflections. Now fully adjusted to the NFL game, the Samford product will aim to further advance his development next season.