Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Active Sunday
Stewart (foot) is listed as active Sunday in Tampa Bay, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Stewart has a lengthy history of foot injuries, which impacted his preparation for Week 17. Having said that, he practiced in a full capacity Friday and should be ready for his typical allotment of touches. If he's afforded such a luxury, he could strike against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed three of the last four opposing running back corps to surpass 100 yards on the ground, while also conceding four rushing touchdowns during that stretch.
