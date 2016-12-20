Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Big game Monday
Stewart rushed 25 times for 132 yards and caught one pass (on two targets) for eight yards in Monday night's 26-15 win over the Redskins.
Stewart was a workhorse Monday night, when his 132 yards on the ground marked his highest total of this season. In fact, it was the first time Stewart topped the 100-yard plateau this term. In doing so, Stewart helped elevate his average to 3.8 yards per carry this year, showing improved efficiency to go with his eight rushing scores. Although the veteran now faces a short week of preparation ahead of Saturday's game against the Falcons, Stewart's fantasy owners should be encouraged by his recent usage, as Stewart has been handed 49 carries over the past two weeks.
