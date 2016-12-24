Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited to 11 carries in 33-16 loss

Stewart rushed 11 times for 50 yards, and caught one of two targets for two yards in Saturday's 33-16 loss to Atlanta.

Stewart averaged a healthy 4.5 yards per carry, but didn't get many opportunities as his team fell behind 20-3 by halftime. The one-dimensional running back has rushed 198 times for 759 yards in 12 games, but has just seven receptions all season. His workload won't necessarily rise much next week with the Panthers facing a hungry Buccaneers team that's fighting for a playoff berth.