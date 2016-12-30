Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Listed as questionable

Stewart (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Stewart was sidelined this week prior to returning as a full participant in Friday's practice. While that seems to bode well for him suiting up Sunday, it's worth wondering whether his history of foot problems, coupled with the fact Carolina has been eliminated from playoff contention, will keep him out of the team's final game. With a questionable tag to boot, Stewart's status will need to be tracked in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he's unable to play, Cameron Artis-Payne would likely be activated as a third ball-carrying option to go with Fozzy Whittaker and Mike Tolbert.