Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Not concerned about role

Stewart is not concerned about his role heading into the upcoming campaign, when coach Ron Rivera has insisted he'll continue to see the bulk of Carolina's carries, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.

Stewart has been the Panthers' backfield workhorse ever since DeAngelo Williams departed in 2015. Without Williams around, the 10-year veteran Stewart has posted two of his four best seasons in terms of rushing yards. However, besides quarterback Cam Newton, Carolina has lacked another dangerous ground threat. Consequently, the Panthers drafted Christian McCaffrey eighth overall this year, giving Stewart another backfield mate. McCaffrey's versatile skill set should result in him being used in a variety of ways, but Carolina's coaching staff maintains Stewart will be the team's top option when it comes to running the ball. That seemingly solidifies the expectation that Stewart will lead the Panthers in carries, which is obviously a beneficial feature of his fantasy stock.