Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Not concerned about role
Stewart is not concerned about his role heading into the upcoming campaign, when coach Ron Rivera has insisted he'll continue to see the bulk of Carolina's carries, Max Henson of Panthers.com reports.
Stewart has been the Panthers' backfield workhorse ever since DeAngelo Williams departed in 2015. Without Williams around, the 10-year veteran Stewart has posted two of his four best seasons in terms of rushing yards. However, besides quarterback Cam Newton, Carolina has lacked another dangerous ground threat. Consequently, the Panthers drafted Christian McCaffrey eighth overall this year, giving Stewart another backfield mate. McCaffrey's versatile skill set should result in him being used in a variety of ways, but Carolina's coaching staff maintains Stewart will be the team's top option when it comes to running the ball. That seemingly solidifies the expectation that Stewart will lead the Panthers in carries, which is obviously a beneficial feature of his fantasy stock.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Facing serious competition from McCaffrey•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Signs extension through 2018•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Unlikely offseason cap casualty•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Tallies 65 rushing yards, TD in Week 17 loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Active Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Listed as questionable•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....