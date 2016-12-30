Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practicing Friday

Stewart (foot) is taking part in Friday's practice, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Stewart missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to action at least has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. That being said, given Stewart's history of foot problems, as well as the fact that the Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if Fozzy Whittaker and Mike Tolbert saw additional snaps to limit Stewart's workload. That is if Stewart is even allowed to play, which remains to be seen, so fantasy owners will have to monitor his Week 17 status.