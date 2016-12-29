Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out Wednesday with injured foot
Stewart was held out of practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart is no stranger to foot concerns, which have required surgery and forced multiple absences throughout his nine-year career. With nothing left to play for this season, his lack of practice Wednesday could be the first indication that he'll be among the Panthers' inactives Sunday in Tampa Bay. No matter what head coach Ron Rivera decides, Stewart's status will be one to watch as the weekend approaches.
