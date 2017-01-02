Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Tallies 65 rushing yards, TD in Week 17 loss

Stewart (foot) rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while also securing one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bucs.

The veteran running back turned in a workman-like performance, and finished the season with 20 or more carries in three of his last four games. With Cam Newton running less than in previous seasons, presumably due in large part to injury concerns, Stewart averaged a solid 16.7 rushing attempts per game in his age-29 campaign. His nine rushing touchdowns also represent his best total in that category since he crossed the goal line on 10 occasions way back in 2009.