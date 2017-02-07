Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Unlikely offseason cap casualty

Stewart doesn't appear as if he'll be a cap casualty in the offseason, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "We've got to get guys like Jonathan Stewart rolling," head coach Ron Rivera said last week. "We've got to put it in our backs' hands and get the ball to our playmakers."

The Panthers seemed to be officiated under different rules last season, as the opposition made a concerted effort to make life difficult for Cam Newton. Granted, he didn't display as much shiftiness or instinct as he had in the past, which likely played a role in his failure to tally 100 carries and 500 rushing yards for the first time in his six-year career. Stewart's presence is thus key to keeping Newton fresh, upright, and able to spur on the offense with his do-it-all skill set. Owed $8.25 million in 2017, Stewart would be in line for 200-plus carries for the third consecutive campaign if Rivera intends to get Panthers running backs more involved. However, Stewart turns 31 in March, and his extensive injury history has always been a roadblock to reliable output in a given term.