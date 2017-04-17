Panthers' Kawann Short: Inks five-year, $80M contract
Short signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
The Panthers had applied a $13.1 million franchise tag on Short in February, but the defensive tackle was able to pick up some more financial security by brokering a long-term deal before the July deadline. With a combined 110 stops and 17 sacks over the last two seasons, Short has established himself as one of the NFL's top interior tackles and should have a few prime years left in him as he prepares for his age-28 campaign.
