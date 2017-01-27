Short finished the 2016 season with 55 tackles (30 solo) and six sacks in 16 games.

Short was honored with a Pro Bowl selection after posting 11 sacks during his breakout 2015 campaign, which -- along with his pursuit of a long-term contract extension -- increased expectations of his production going into this season. Although Short matched his 2015 tackle total, his one sack through Carolina's first six games contributed toward a significant decline in that category. Nonetheless, after finishing the season strong, Short remains arguably the Panthers' biggest offseason priority. Whether that amounts to the 27-year-old securing a multi-year deal with the team or being franchise tagged remains to be seen, but Short's stated desire to stay in Carolina bodes well for the parties reaching an agreement.