Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited Wednesday

Benjamin (back) was limited in practice Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

One week removed from taking a fall in practice, Benjamin's back continues to ail him and ensure a cap on his reps, both in advance of and on game day. This was clearly evidenced by the fact that he managed to pick up just 43 of 73 offensive snaps during Monday's victory at Washington, resulting in a measly two receptions for 20 yards. Benjamin has actually been embroiled in a dour stretch, production-wise, for some time, gathering in just five of 17 passes for 49 yards and no touchdowns over the last three contests. Until his health improves, he may remain a difficult option to trust, despite his noteworthy pedigree.