Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Practices in full Thursday

Benjamin (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benjamin's workload is positive step, as Thursday's uncapped session marked his first since injuring his back on a hard fall last Wednesday. Although his outings have been mostly barren of late, he and the Panthers welcome the Falcons' 30th-ranked pass defense to town Saturday, which could be the recipe required to get his season back in track.