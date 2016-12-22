Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Practices in full Thursday

Benjamin (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Benjamin's workload is positive step, as Thursday's uncapped session marked his first since injuring his back on a hard fall last Wednesday. Although his outings have been mostly barren of late, he and the Panthers welcome the Falcons' 30th-ranked pass defense to town Saturday, which could be the recipe required to get his season back in track.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola