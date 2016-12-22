Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Practices in full Thursday
Benjamin (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Benjamin's workload is positive step, as Thursday's uncapped session marked his first since injuring his back on a hard fall last Wednesday. Although his outings have been mostly barren of late, he and the Panthers welcome the Falcons' 30th-ranked pass defense to town Saturday, which could be the recipe required to get his season back in track.
More News
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Underwhelms again•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as active Monday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: 'Right on track' for Monday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Dealing with back injury•