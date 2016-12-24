Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Scores lone touchdown in loss

Benjamin had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Saturday's 33-16 loss to Atlanta.

Benjamin caught his team's lone touchdown of the evening from 26 yards out on the final play of the third quarter. The 25-year-old wide receiver has rebounded with 848 yards and six scores after missing the entire 2015 campaign due to torn ACL. This was just his second touchdown since Week 4, though.