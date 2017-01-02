Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Totals 93 yards, TD in Week 17 loss

Benjamin secured six of seven targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bucs.

Benjamin closed out his third season in fine fashion, ripping off a game-long 47-yard catch-and-run and also hauling in a five-yard touchdown from Cam Newton with 17 seconds remaining in the game. While the ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful, the performance provided Benjamin with some momentum heading into the offseason. He wraps up 2016 with a combined 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns over his last two contests.