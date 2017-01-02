Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Totals 93 yards, TD in Week 17 loss

Benjamin secured six of seven targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bucs.

Benjamin closed out his third season in fine fashion, ripping off a game-long 47-yard catch-and-run and also hauling in a five-yard touchdown from Cam Newton with 17 seconds remaining in the game. While the ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful, the performance provided Benjamin with some momentum heading into the offseason. He wraps up 2016 with a combined 10 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns over his last two contests.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola