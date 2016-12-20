Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin: Underwhelms again
Benjamin caught two passes (on four targets) for 20 yards in Monday night's 26-15 win over the Redskins.
Benjamin played despite carrying a back injury, but he once again failed to top the 20-yard mark. After a strong first half of this season, Benjamin has combined for just five catches on 17 targets for 49 yards over the Panthers' last three games. That should certainly raise the concerns of fantasy owners heading into Saturday's matchup against the Falcons.
