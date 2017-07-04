Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Moving back to free safety

Coleman is switching back to free safety in 2017, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In the wake of Roman Harper's departure for the Saints in advance of the 2016 season, Coleman was forced to play more strong safety than he typically has throughout his seven-season career. His tackle total saw a slight bump as a result, but he picked off just four passes compared to the seven he logged in 2015. Since the Panthers signed veteran Mike Adams to play strong safety in 2017, Coleman will be able to move back to his natural free safety spot this season and, as a result, should have more opportunities to make plays on the ball.