Coleman finished this season with 95 tackles (66 solo), four interceptions, one sack and one touchdown in 15 games played.

Coleman's tackle total marked the highest in his seven-year career, and his second consecutive 90-tackle season since joining the Panthers. He also led Carolina with four interceptions. After signing a three-year extension prior to this season, Coleman figures to remain an important member of the Panthers defense going forward, which should make him a solid IDP option among defensive backs in 2017.