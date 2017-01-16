Panthers' Kurt Coleman: Sets new career high
Coleman finished this season with 95 tackles (66 solo), four interceptions, one sack and one touchdown in 15 games played.
Coleman's tackle total marked the highest in his seven-year career, and his second consecutive 90-tackle season since joining the Panthers. He also led Carolina with four interceptions. After signing a three-year extension prior to this season, Coleman figures to remain an important member of the Panthers defense going forward, which should make him a solid IDP option among defensive backs in 2017.