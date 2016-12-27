Panthers' Larry Webster: Signs with Panthers
Webster was signed to the Panthers' active roster Tuesday, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.
Webster was signed by Carolina after the team moved defensive end Ryan Delaire to injured reserve. Webster will serve as a reserve defensive lineman and shouldn't be expected to have much of any role in the team's regular season finale.
More News
-
Panthers' Larry Webster: Remains sidelined with hamstring injury•
-
Panthers' Larry Webster: Pulls hamstring in practice•
-
Report: Lions cut Larry Webster•
-
Lions list inactives for Wild Card matchup vs. Cowboys•
-
Lions unveil seven players as inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Lions place only two injured on Sunday inactive list•