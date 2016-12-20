Head coach Ron Rivera said after Monday's win at Washington that "we'll see" regarding Kuechly's (concussion) availability for the final two games of the season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Two games out of the last wild-card spot, the 6-8 Panthers need all the dominoes to fall perfectly for a fourth consecutive playoff berth. However, they kept their fleeting hopes alive with the Week 15 win, which could be enough for Rivera and the training staff to give Kuechly the all-clear. Two days removed from passing through the concussion protocol, Kuechly will look to suit up for the first time since Week 10 this Saturday versus the Falcons.