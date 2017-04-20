Kuechly (concussion) has been fully cleared for the start of offseason workouts, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.

Kuechly missed the final six games of last season while recovering from a concussion, though he did say he was medically cleared around Week 13 or 14, which suggests he might have played the final few games if Carolina had been in the playoff hunt. A concussion also cost him three games the previous season, but his risk for additional head injuries may not be quite as bad as it initially seems, considering he didn't have a documented history of concussion in the NFL prior to 2015. Kuechly still produced at his usual elite level on a per-game basis the past two seasons, averaging 9.6 tackles while recording five interceptions, three forced fumbles and three sacks in 23 appearances.