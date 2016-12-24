Kuechly is listed as inactive Saturday against the Falcons.

Head coach Ron Rivera (and, by proxy, the Panthers) will continue to take no risks with their top defensive player and veritable quarterback of the defense, despite being one week removed from emerging from the concussion protocol. Kuechly is this in danger of missing the rest of the season, especially if the Panthers are officially eliminated from postseason consideration Saturday.

