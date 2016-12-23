Kuechly is not listed on the Panthers' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Falcons.

Kuechly has cleared concussion protocol and resumed practicing in a full capacity, but with his long-term health in mind, Carolina may still elect to hold him out of its final two contests. According to coach Ron Rivera, his status will be announced Saturday, so his situation will need to continue to be monitored despite him not appearing on the team's injury report.