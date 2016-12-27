Kuechly (coach's decision) won't take the field Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Despite clearing the final stage of the concussion protocol on Dec. 17, Kuechly hasn't had the ear of head coach Ron Rivera, who has remained steadfast in the decision-making process as it pertains to the All-Pro middle linebacker on game day. Wrapping up his fifth campaign with six consecutive DNPs, Kuechly still managed to reach the century mark in tackles (102, to be exact). Moreover, his playmaking was evident, as he notched six passes defended (including one interception), two sacks, and one forced fumble in 10 contests.