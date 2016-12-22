Head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that the Panthers will decide Kuechly's status for Week 16 either Thursday or Friday, Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated reports. "I'm crossing my fingers every week that they're going to give me the thumbs up to go," Kuechly stated Wednesday.

It's no secret that Kuechly is raring to get back on the field, which could have happened this past weekend after he received clearance from the concussion protocol Saturday. From the Panthers' standpoint, though, a prudent approach will be followed with their All-Pro linebacker after his second serious head injury in a 14-month span. One way or another, Kuechly's availability doesn't appear as if it'll come down to a game-time call, benefiting those owners in IDP formats.