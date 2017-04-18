Oher (concussion) has been an active participant during offseason workouts, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Oher has yet to be cleared through the league's concussion protocol since suffering the head injury back in Week 4 of the regular season. According to the report, Oher has been working out five days a week and is on pace to be ready before the start of training camp. It appears as though Oher will still be able to participate in team workouts, regardless of whether or not the league clears Oher before mandatory minicamp. While it has been a long road, it appears that the 30-year-old is closing in on a full recovery.
