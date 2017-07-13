Oher (concussion) plans on reporting to training camp in late July, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Oher has been subject to the league's concussion protocol since September of 2016, missing the Panthers' final 13 games of the season as a result. He reported to the team's mandatory minicamp in June, but was unable to participate due to the concussion protocol. With Oher's future uncertain in Carolina, Daryl Williams and rookie Taylor Morton figure to compete for playing time at right tackle throughout the rest of the offseason, while newcomer Matt Kalil is slated to start at left tackle.