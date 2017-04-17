Palardy inked an exclusive-rights, free-agent tender from the Panthers on Monday, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Palardy received an extended audition with the Panthers last season due to Andy Lee's (hamstring) placement on injured reserve in mid-November. He punted pretty well, posting a 37.9 net average while pinning the opposition inside the 20 on 13 different occasions. Palardy will need to beat out his veteran opposition in training camp to earn a 53-man roster spot.