Panthers' Mike Adams: Playing strong safety in 2017
The Panthers signed Adams to play strong safety in 2017, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The 36-year-old veteran recorded just two PBUs last season -- his lowest total since his 2007 campaign with the Browns. However, Adams still cranked out 79 tackles -- the third-highest mark of his career -- and notched another pair of forced fumbles to boot. Since his skills in coverage might be at a lesser level than that of his in the run game at this stage of his career, it makes sense for Adams to plug in at strong safety with the Panthers, where he'll get to play closer to the line of scrimmage. In turn, Kurt Coleman will be able to move back to his natural free safety position.
