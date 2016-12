Tolbert rushed twice for 13 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-15 win over the Redskins.

Tolbert's one-yard touchdown catch to start the second half marked his long-awaited first score of this season. With his 41 all-purpose yards also serving as a season high, Tolbert enjoyed his best outing of the campaign in Week 15. He's hard to trust each week in fantasy lineups, though.