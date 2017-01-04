Tolbert rushed 35 times for 114 yards and caught 10 passes (on 15 targets) for 72 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played this season.

Tolbert has long been one of the more utilized fullbacks in the league, giving him unique fantasy value despite his position, particularly given his penchant for finding the end zone. The veteran scored 18 touchdowns in his previous four seasons with the Panthers, but saw his stock fall off significantly with just one trip to pay dirt this term. In truth, Tolbert's overall production mirrored that from 2014, but he did so while playing eight more games this season, evidencing how marginalized he became.