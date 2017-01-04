Brown caught 27 passes (on 53 targets) for 276 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played this season.

Brown made decent strides in a wildly successful 2015 Panthers offense, but as the team's performance mightily declined this season, so too did his. Behind Kelvin Benjamin, Ted Ginn and Devin Funchess on Carolina's depth chart, and with tight end Greg Olsen a focus of the team's passing game, Brown's numbers more closely resembled those from his 2014 rookie year, not his 31/447/4 line from last season. The shifty wideout's production tailed off considerably over the second half of the season, as Brown only caught seven passes for 82 yards across his final seven games. Now slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason, it's unclear whether Brown will be back in Carolina, but his fantasy stock isn't all that enticing anyway.