Thompson finished with 56 tackles (39 solo), two fumble recoveries and one interception in 14 games played this season.

Thompson, Carolina's 2015 first-rounder, started 12 games this season, including each of the Panthers' final six contests while Luke Kuechly (concussion) was sidelined. Although Thompson matched his career high with 11 tackles in one of those appearances, he only bested his rookie total by six stops overall. That came despite Thompson playing 57 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps, a significant improvement on his 39-percent involvement last year. With Kuechly and Thomas Davis among the league's elite linebackers, Thompson is usually forced to leave the field in nickel situations, but after working well in that role while Kuechly was out this year, he could see even more action next season, which would figure to help his IDP stock. That being said, as long as Kuechly and Thomas are around, Thompson will remain Carolina's third option at linebacker.