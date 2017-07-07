Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Increased action on tap
Thompson is expected to see increased reps on defense this season, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson is being pegged as a breakout candidate in the Panthers' linebacking corps after the first-round selection failed to see a high volume of reps through his first two seasons. With Luke Kuechly coming off an injury-riddled season and Thomas Davis falling out of his prime, Thompson now has an opportunity to see more action. He's clearly one of the Panthers' most athletic and versatile weapons on defense, so IDP owners should monitor his playing time.
