Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Increased reps in 2017
Thompson is expected to see increased reps on defense this season, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson is being pegged as a breakout candidate in the Panthers' linebacking corps - after the first-round selection failed to see a high volume of reps through his first two seasons. With Luke Kuechly coming off an injury-riddled season and Thomas Davis falling out of his prime, Thompson now has an opportunity to see more action - as he is clearly one of the Panthers most athletic and versatile weapons on defense.
