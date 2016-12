Thompson notched 11 tackles in Saturday's 33-16 loss to the Falcons.

Thompson has registered at least seven tackles in four of his his last nine games, and although he's been too inconsistent to count on in IDP leagues, the 22-year-old has yet to enter his prime. The 2015 first-round draft choice of the Panthers is looking like a sleeper option to target in 2017 IDP drafts.