Lotulelei finished this season with 26 tackles and four sacks in 16 games played.

Lotulelei's sack total was boosted by his trio of quarterback takedowns in Week 8, and although he didn't register a single sack after that outing, his four total still set a new career high. After missing time in both of the past two seasons, Lotulelei also put together a full campaign this time around, which help him post his highest tackle total since his 2013 rookie year. With his fifth-year contract option already picked up by the Panthers, Lotulelei will return to the team next season, when he'll hope his partner in crime, Kawann Short, will reach his own agreement to remain in Carolina as well.