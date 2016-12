Ginn caught three passes (on nine targets) for 29 yards in the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Falcons.

Ginn entered the weekend having scored four times in Carolina's past five games. Not only did he fail to find the end zone Saturday, but he also registered under 30 yards for the second time in his last three outings. Although he's been targeted 17 times in the past couple weeks, the Panthers' passing inefficiency makes him a hit-or-miss Week 17 option.