Ginn secured four of seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bucs. He also rushed for 24 yards on two rushes and netted zero yards on one punt return.

Ginn had a touchdown called back and instead settled for a 39-yard gain on a play where his knee was ruled to have come down before he stood back up and continued running downfield. Nevertheless, the speedy veteran checked in second to Kelvin Benjamin in receptions and yardage on the Panthers in the contest, while equaling the latter's team-high seven targets. Despite his reputation as a downfield threat with suspect hands, Ginn turned in a serviceable performance as a No. 2 receiver in 2016, posting the second-best career reception (54) and yardage (752) totals of his career.